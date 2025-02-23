Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 8.8% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $383,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VEU opened at $61.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.