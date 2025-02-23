Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.98 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.12. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

