Valliance Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000. Datadog comprises about 6.4% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 205.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,815 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $52,561,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 72.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,844,000 after purchasing an additional 384,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 234.66, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,642,580.25. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $82,904,025. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

