Valliance Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Samsara accounts for about 2.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Samsara by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Samsara by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $4,224,948.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,119.88. The trade was a 38.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $1,060,226.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 755,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,482,400.97. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,530,506 shares of company stock worth $75,086,182. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 3.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.19 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

