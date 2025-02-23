Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as low as C$1.31. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 103,209 shares changing hands.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 16.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.63.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

