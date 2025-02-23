Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.59 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Uniti Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.470 EPS.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.62 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

