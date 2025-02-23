Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,249,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,812,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,508 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,046,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,397,000 after buying an additional 625,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,130,000 after buying an additional 307,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.4 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

