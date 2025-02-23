Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,774,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GitLab by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,740,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after buying an additional 132,548 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,259,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in GitLab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,253,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

GitLab Trading Down 4.9 %

GTLB stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.38 and a beta of 0.63. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $647,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,510. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.