Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.