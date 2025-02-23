Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
