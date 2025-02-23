Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys Shares of 13,244 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,244 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,345,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,966,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,042 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $334.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.94. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.