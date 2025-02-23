Ultra Clean (UCTT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTTGet Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $559.19 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $37.35 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

