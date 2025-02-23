Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $8.07. Tredegar shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 45,790 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company has a market cap of $278.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 161.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

