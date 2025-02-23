Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

