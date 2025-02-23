Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $384.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

