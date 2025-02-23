Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Invests $124,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.