Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,761,000 after acquiring an additional 645,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after acquiring an additional 460,851 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 219.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 458,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $124,142,000 after buying an additional 314,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

LOW opened at $238.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

