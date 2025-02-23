Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $272,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 417.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

