Townsend & Associates Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after buying an additional 672,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,128,000 after buying an additional 666,330 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $55.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.