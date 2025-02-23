Top Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 23rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Quanta Services, Rivian Automotive, CRH, and Exelon are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $16.60 on Friday, reaching $337.80. The company had a trading volume of 73,720,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.18.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.54. 4,077,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,184. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $491.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.17 and a 200 day moving average of $460.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $11.71 on Friday, reaching $297.11. 4,399,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.43. Eaton has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $11.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $221.07 and a 12-month high of $365.88.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,315,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,614,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,263,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

Exelon (EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Exelon stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,604,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10.

