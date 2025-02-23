Top Solar Stocks Worth Watching – February 20th

Tesla, Vistra, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, Quanta Services, Berkshire Hathaway, and Southern are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the solar energy industry. This can include companies that manufacture and distribute solar panels, as well as companies that provide solar power and related services. The performance of these stocks is closely tied to the demand for and the development within the solar energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,075,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,103,711. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.98. 5,089,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,902,002. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $18.76 on Thursday, reaching $356.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,471. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.73. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded down $13.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.71. Constellation Energy has a 52 week low of $130.14 and a 52 week high of $352.00.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded down $12.70 on Thursday, reaching $279.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.48 and its 200-day moving average is $305.14. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $206.58 and a 52 week high of $365.88.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $480.76. 1,382,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Southern stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.88. 5,402,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,250. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $65.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80.

