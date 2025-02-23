Top Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – February 21st

Trip.com Group, Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, Pool, NetEase, Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Aramark are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to equities of companies in the entertainment or leisure industry such as casinos, resorts, amusement parks, movie theaters, or cruise lines. The success of these stocks often depends on consumer discretionary spending and so can be highly cyclical, fluctuating in line with broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.17. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 3,276,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Pool stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.92. 283,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.85 and its 200-day moving average is $355.66. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NTES stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.96. 617,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,988. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

RHP stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.64. 568,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,893. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

ARMK stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 1,303,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,954. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARMK

Recommended Stories