Top Biotech Stocks To Consider – February 20th

Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks represent equity shares in biotechnology companies that operate in the medical, agricultural, or environmental industry. These companies often focus on advanced research, development and the use of methods and techniques such as genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology. Investors buy biotech stocks for potential high growth rates due to the innovative nature of their products and services.

These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a twelve month low of $196.80 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $7.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $538.19. 632,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $493.30 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

RXRX traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 28,220,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,392,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.86. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.19. The stock has a market cap of $352.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $207.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $474.89. 452,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

