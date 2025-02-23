Top Agriculture Stocks To Research – February 22nd

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, and Norfolk Southern are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.45. 3,731,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $489.98. 1,102,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.91. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.84. 1,493,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60.

