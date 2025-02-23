Toews Corp ADV Has $443,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Toews Corp ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $416.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

