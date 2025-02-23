TKG Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.57.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $337.80 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

