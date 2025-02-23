Title: “Targa Resources Appoints New President; Stepan Company Board Member Announces Retirement”

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have announced a significant change in their executive leadership as the energy company named a new president. Jennifer R. Kneale, who has been with Targa since May 2013, will assume the role of president effective March 1, 2025. The executive move comes without any modification to Kneale’s existing compensation arrangements.

Kneale’s career in Targa showcased her ascent through strategic positions. Prior to her current appointment, Kneale held the position of President – Finance and Administration since July 2024. Additionally, she fulfilled the function of Chief Financial Officer from May 2018 to July 2024.

In other related industry news, Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL), a manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals, announced the retirement of its board member Edward J. Wehmer. Wehmer will formally retire at the date of the company’s next annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled for April 29, 2025. In the interim, he will continue to serve on the Company’s board.

Wehmer’s association with Stepan Company extends back to 2003 – a tenure of 22 years. In this period, he has functioned in key positions including Lead Independent Director since 2016, and Chair of the Audit Committee from 2007 to 2023.

On the subject of Wehmer’s upcoming retirement, Chairman F. Quinn Stepan Jr. extended his gratitude for Wehmer’s contribution, citing his financial expertise, exceptional leadership, and insightful handling of complex issues. Following Wehmer’s departure, the size of Stepan Company’s board will reduce to seven directors, and Randall S. Dearth will succeed Wehmer as Lead Independent Director.

