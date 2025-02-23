Thungela Resources (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 1,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

