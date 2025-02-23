Theory Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Theory Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.80% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $30,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

