Theory Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Theory Financial LLC reduced its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after buying an additional 696,231 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 175,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000.

AIRR stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

