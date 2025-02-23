Theory Financial LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Theory Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 46,219 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.36 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

