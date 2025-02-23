Theory Financial LLC Buys 11,187 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.6% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

