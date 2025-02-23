The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and traded as high as $66.01. The Sage Group shares last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 11,256 shares.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.30.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.