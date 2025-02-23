The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 197,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 270,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.9 %

KO opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $307.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

