TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 845,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 279,839 shares.The stock last traded at $93.68 and had previously closed at $101.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TFI International from $156.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.07.

TFI International Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $148,623,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $1,853,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

