Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $146.51 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.17.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

