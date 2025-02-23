Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.57.

Tesla Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $337.80 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

