Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares traded.

Tellurian Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 312.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 69,634 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $160,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 200,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $195,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.