Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and traded as high as $12.79. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 5,481 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Telenor ASA Stock Up 0.5 %
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
