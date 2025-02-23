Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.66 and last traded at $70.40. 24,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 45,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

