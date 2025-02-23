Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.20 and traded as high as $18.26. Team shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 8,252 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Team alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Team

Team Stock Down 5.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Team by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Team by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Team in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.