Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2025

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.20 and traded as high as $18.26. Team shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 8,252 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Team

Team Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Team by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Team by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Team in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.