TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $118,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,477,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,201 shares of company stock worth $2,840,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,350.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,253.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,202.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

