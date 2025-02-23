TCW Group Inc. Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of DexCom worth $67,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,102 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 5,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,507,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,143,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after acquiring an additional 739,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

DexCom Stock Down 0.6 %

DexCom stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

