TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Onsemi worth $18,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 82,614 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

