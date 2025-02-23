TCW Group Inc. Has $24.24 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

TT opened at $354.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $279.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.82 and its 200 day moving average is $379.83.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.