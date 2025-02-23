TCW Group Inc. Has $16.09 Million Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 80.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

FYBR stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

