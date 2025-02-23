Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Trading Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 12,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 63,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

