Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.69 and traded as high as C$5.79. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$5.64, with a volume of 552,722 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.94. The stock has a market cap of C$567.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.21%.

In related news, Director James Murray Pasieka sold 11,213 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$58,643.99. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

