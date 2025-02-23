Summit Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total transaction of $383,114.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,283.85. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $6,204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,070. The trade was a 28.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,922,061 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Hovde Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

