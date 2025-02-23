Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $489.98 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.43.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

