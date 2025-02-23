Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $53,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

